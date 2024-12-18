Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in APFBCS Guwahati Assam.

Assam Project Forest & Biodiversity Conservation Society (APFBCS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Computer Data Operator and Support Staff on a purely contractual basis. The selected candidates will altogether be engaged initially till 31st December 2025 or co-terminus with the project, which ever is earlier. It may also be extended further on the basis of performance evaluation, and the project requirements.

Name of post : Computer Data Operator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline. One year Diploma in Computer Application also from a recognized Institute. Preference will also be given to work experience with EAP.

Desirable : Well versed with office software. Preference shall also be given to candidates having working experience with externally aided project

Salary : Rs.25,000/- to 40,000/-per month

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years & also Maximum 43 years

Name of post : Support Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum VIII Standard. Should have fluency in the local language (Assamese).

Desirable : Preference shall also be given to the candidates having working experience

Salary : Rs.17,000/- to 27,000/-per month

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years & also Maximum 43 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send a scanned copy of the signed and duly filled application in prescribed format (in PDF file format only), which will be available on the official website of APFBC Society, to the Project Director, PMU, APFBC Society latest by 05.00P.M. on 02nd January 2025 at the e-mail ID: [email protected]

Candidates called for proficiency test/interview will be required to bring with them original signed copy of the application, two self-attested copies of required Educational Certificate, Experience Certificate etc., and three copies of recent passport size photograph. The originals of the Degree, Diploma Certificate etc. will be returned after verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here