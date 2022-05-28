Gangtok: Sikkim has become a Covid-free state after two years with the last two patients recovering from the deadly disease, the Health officials said on Friday.

The active case count in the northeastern state hit zero for the first time. Sikkim did not report any new case out of the 84 samples that were tested on Friday, it said.

Sikkim has reported a total of 39,165 COVID-19 cases, and 37,966 patients have recovered thus far, while 747 migrated out of the northeastern state.

The Covid death toll stood at 452, the health department said.

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on May 23, 2020 after a 25-year-old student who returned from Delhi tested positive Earlier in May 21, Manipur became a coronavirus-free state with three active Covid-19 patients recovering from the disease.

