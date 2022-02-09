AGARTALA: A-nine-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a 63-year-old man at Ganganagar in the Dharmanagar area in Tripura’s North District late on Tuesday night.

The accused identified as Nipendra Das was arrested soon after the incident was reported, said police.

“The accused had already been produced before the Court,” said police.

He has booked under section 376 of the IPC.

As per the available information, the minor girl and her mother reached Dharmanagar to attend a marriage ceremony of their close relative.

On the night of the incident, the victim girl was playing with other children when the accused entrapped her.

He first lured her to click selfies on his phone and also offered chocolates.

He took the girl to an isolated place and abused her sexually. Hearing the screams of the victim, people arrived at the spot and rescued the girl. Accused Das managed to flee from the spot.

“The victim is now under treatment at a local hospital. Given the gravity of the allegations brought against the accused, he had been arrested and eventually produced before the Court”, said police.

Mrinal Banik from Tripura