Star Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has cleared the air on his retirement plans.

Messi has confirmed that he will not retire from international football immediately.

Earlier, it was speculated that Lionel Messi might announce retirement from international football after the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar.

“I will not retire. I want to continue playing as world champion,” Messi was quoted as saying by TyC Sports.

Messi further expressed happiness over Argentina’s world cup victory.

“Look what it is, it’s beautiful, I wanted it a lot. We suffered a lot, but we got it,” said Messi.

He added: “Obviously, I wanted to close my career with this (world cup win), I can’t ask for anything anymore.”

“It came to me almost at the end. I love football, what I do. I enjoy being on the national team, the group. I want to continue living for some more games being world champion,” he said.

On December 18, Argentina lifted the FIFA world cup for the third time in history.

