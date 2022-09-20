GUWAHATI: After the video of Indian football player Sunil Chhetri being pushed by West Bengal governor went viral on the internet, another such video of disrespecting sportspersons is doing rounds on the internet.

In a video, which has started to go viral in the social media, it can be seen that the women Kabaddi players were fed on the floor of a men’s toilet.

The women Kabaddi players are from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place at Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The video, which has gone viral in the social media, has invited severe criticism for the ruling BJP-government in Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh have slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the ‘shameful’ attitude of the running dispensation towards sportspersons.