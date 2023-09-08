GUWAHATI: Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted playing golf with former President of United States – Donald Trump.

Videos and pictures of MS Dhoni playing golf with Trump have gone viral on social media.

According to reports, former US President Donald Trump hosted a golf game for MS Dhoni and his friends.

MS Dhoni and former US President Donald Trump came together for a friendly round of golf.

Photos and videos of Dhoni and Trump playing golf surfaced on social media just a day after “Captain Cool” was seen attending the US Open 2023 quarter-final game between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.