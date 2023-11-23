Guwahati: According to reports it has been confirmed that Rahul Dravid, the current head coach of the Indian cricket team is not eager to extend his contract which expired at the end of the ICC World Cup 2023.

VVS Laxman, who has shown interest to be the head coach of the Indian cricket team is all set to replace the Dravid.

India lost the finals to Australia which led to the heartbreak of billions of fans across the country and also globally.

It is worth mentioning that VVS Laxman also acts as the head of BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Previously, he was also the interim head coach of the Indian team during the Ireland T20I series before the World Cup and the white-ball series against New Zealand after the T20 World Cup last year.

Laxman’s first full-time opportunity as the head coach of the team will be when the Indian team tours South Africa in December 2023.

India’s first T20I against South Africa is scheduled to take place on December 10. For the same, the team is likely to depart by December 4.

Dravid was appointed the head coach of the Indian cricket team for a period of two years in November 2021. It is understood that Dravid has communicated to the BCCI that he is not keen on so much travelling as he wants to be close to his family in Bangalore.

Indian team will start a five-match T20 series against Australia from Thursday with the first match happening at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.