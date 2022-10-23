DUBAI: The international cricket council (ICC), on Sunday, shared a graphic of ‘KING’ Virat Kohli on its social media handles after India defeated Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the T20 world cup 2022.

“The KING is back. Take a bow, Virat Kohli,” the ICC tweeted while sharing the graphics.

The graphic showed Virat Kohli sitting in a throne in front of a castle.

Notably, Virat Kohli played yet another unbelievable knock in a run chase against Pakistan as India made their way to a four-wicket win in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the iconic MCG on Sunday.

India looked in no position to win the match after they were reduced to 31/4 while chasing 161.

But Kohli brought them back into the match with a brilliant stand of 113 with Hardik Pandya, who played a vital knock of 40 from 37 deliveries as well.

A win for India looked unlikely even towards the end of the match as they needed 48 to win from three overs.

But Kohli pressed on the accelerator and played some magnificent shots, smashing the Pakistani bowlers all around the ground.

Kohli ultimately remained unbeaten on 82 from 53 deliveries as India won the match off the final delivery of the innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin playing a lofted shot over mid-off to score the winning runs.

Kohli was seen getting emotional after the match as his teammates rallied around him and lifted him up while he was leaving the field.

“It’s a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words,” Kohli said during the post-match interview.

The 33-year-old even rated this knock as the best one of his T20 international career, even better than the one he played against Australia in Mohali.

“Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher.”