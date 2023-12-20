Guwahati: Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc has become the most expensive buy in IPL history with Kolkata Knight Riders bidding an exorbitant Rs 24.75 crore, which is one-fourth of the budget a team, has to acquire all the players.

Coming a close second on Tuesday’s crazy bidding bid is Australian skipper Pat Cummins who was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore.

Both these players became the first players to have crossed the Rs 20 crore barrier in the IPL Auctions for the first time.

Starc who has not been part of the IPL for the last eight seasons was at a loss of words to find his name at the top of the list.

“I’m not sure any words would do it justice, really,” Starc said with a chuckle, asked to recount his reaction to Knight Riders’ winning bid.

“Alyssa was over there with the Australian team at the minute, so her coverage was slightly ahead of mine here in Australia. So she sort of saw the numbers before I did, so I was getting the updates through her. But, yeah, a fair bit of shock, and certainly excitement with how it was all unfolding. But nothing that I could’ve ever imagined. Thoroughly thrilled to be joining KKR.”

Cummins on the other hand was equally excited and he took to X and shared a video where he said, “Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I’ve heard a lot about the Orange Army, and have played in Hyderabad a few times. Can’t wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie, Travis Head, over there as well. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully, plenty of success.”