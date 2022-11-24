COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has banned all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne for one year from all forms of cricket.

Chamika Karunaratne has been banned by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for violating multiple terms of the Player Agreement during the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

Karunaratne pleaded guilty to all of the accusations made against him by the Executive Committee of the SLC following a disciplinary inquiry.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform everyone that the disciplinary inquiry carried out by the three-member inquiry panel into the alleged violations by the nationally contracted player, Chamika Karunaratne, for breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia, Mr Karunaratne had pledged guilty for all charges levelled against him,” SLC said in statement.

“Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Karunaratne, the Inquiry Panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career,” it added.

A fine of USD 5,000/- was also imposed against Karunaratne.