Guwahati: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has married for the third time with actor Sana Javed after his ‘unilateral divorce’ from Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

A family source told PTI that “it was a ‘khula’,” which refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

The 41-year-old all-cricketer took to Instagram and shared photos with his new wife Sana Javed.

Mirza and Malik have been living apart for over a year now, while co-parenting their five-year-old son, Izhaan.

In August, Malik made a significant change to his Instagram Bio, switching from “Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza” to simply “Father to One True Blessing.”

This alteration once again left fans questioning whether he had divorced Mirza or not.

Malik and Mirza got married in Hyderabad back in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony, and later had a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan.

Sania Mirza, just on Wednesday, posted a cryptic story on Instagram, sparking rumors of her potential divorce from Shoaib Malik.

In her story was a picture containing the text, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”