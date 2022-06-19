Olympic gold-medallist Neera Chopra has won his first gold medal of the season.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the 2022 Kuortane Games held in Finland.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the 2022 Kuortane Games, thanks to his 86.69m throw in the first attempt.

Neeraj Chopra narrowly avoided an injury in the competition after slipping on the course on his third attempt.

“This was my first competition since the Tokyo Olympics and it went really well, as in the first competition itself, I hit my personal best throw and also won the Silver Medal,” Neeraj Chopra said.

Neeraj Chopra added: “Now I am aiming for the next few events which will be bigger than this and of course, the Commonwealth Games, where I will face a lot of competition.”

“I got a good start here, so it has definitely boosted my confidence that I can perform better and I will take the shortcomings from here and improve upon them as we head for a bigger event,” he added.