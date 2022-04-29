Alleged human rights violation of Muslims in India have now caught the attention of the world.

Football star from Germany Mesut Ozil, who is being followed and idolised by many across the globe, has also raised the issue of alleged human rights violation of Muslims in India.

Mesut Ozil has condemned the alleged human rights violations being perpetrated against the Muslims in India by calling it ‘shameful’.

The former Real Madrid and Arsenal star, who helped Germany win the 2014 football world cup, has asked people across the world to “break the silence” and raise voice against the alleged human rights violation of Indian Muslims.

“Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Let’s spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world? #BreakTheSilence,” Mesut Ozil tweeted.

Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India?????Let's spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence pic.twitter.com/pkS7o1cHV5 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 27, 2022