Guwahati: The Legends League Cricket along with the Indian Railways has announced a nationwide campaign as the coveted trophy of the league will travel across 17 Indian states and union territories from Wednesday on the Vande Bharat Express.

The unique first-of-its-kind experience is a 15-day extravaganza to capture the imagination of cricket lovers from every part of the country.

Cricket lovers along with the legends of the sport will be a part of the Legends League Cricket through the Vande Bharat Express.

The campaign, commencing on Wednesday from New Delhi to Himachal Pradesh’s Una, will be the first of the 16-route journey.

As the Indian Railways is promoting sports, it has assured the Legends League Cricket to assist in promoting this journey.

Many Union ministers and the Indian Railways team will be a part of this journey.

Marquee sports personalities from across the nation will also be joining them on this event making this journey larger than life.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “We welcome the Legends League Cricket and the legendary players on the Vande Bharat Express and look forward to this incredible journey of promoting sports across the nation.”

The greatest addition to this unique campaign is the inclusion of cricketing legends like Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, S. Sreesanth, Parthiv Patel, Shane Watson, Praveen Kumar, Jhulan Goswami to name just a few. These national and international stars, who continue to be an inspiration to more than one generation, will be onboard the Vande Bharat Express, spanning across the five railway zones- North, South, Central, East and West.

“As we flag off this unique collaboration with the Indian Railways, Legends League Cricket is committed to giving the fans the best experience possible. This is a one-of-a-kind initiative to promote the culture of sports in every corner of the country. Top Legends like Gayle, Sreesanth and Watson along with the Legends League Cricket trophy will embark on a nationwide tour on the Vande Bharat Express.” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Legends League Cricket, Raman Raheja said.

Speaking about the journey, Shane Watson said, “The idea of promoting the spirit of sports in such a special way is amazing. I am very excited to be a part of such an initiative and cannot wait to share my stories with my fans.”

“Being a part of the Legends League Cricket is exciting for me to witness the incredible collaboration of the league with the Vande Bharat Express. Looking forward to this journey that will build the excitement for the upcoming season,” said Chris Gayle.

Expressing his delight, S. Sreesanth said, “The collaboration of the Legends League Cricket with the Vande Bharat Express is truly remarkable and I am happy to be a part of such initiatives that promote sports in our nation. I am amazed by the ideas that make the league better each season.”

Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket Ravi Shastri said, “The game is getting bigger each day at the Legends League Cricket. With more and more players joining, we must keep the fire burning and give fans the chance to witness the best competitive cricket across the new venues. I would say that legends are going to rock this season.”

The second edition of the Legends League Cricket will be played from November 18 to December 9, 2023, and will be held in five cities- Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag and Surat. The first match will be played between Bhilwara Kings, led by Irfan Pathan, and the defending champions Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals. Six teams; India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Southern Superstars, and Bhilwara Kings will be vying their way to the coveted trophy that will be unveiled through this tour.