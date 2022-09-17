In 2023, India might host a round of the MotoGP World Championship.

The Indian MotoGP is being called the ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’ or BharatGP, as per reports is being organised by Noida-based Fairsteet Sports.

However, an official confirmation is expected soon. The race is expected to be hosted at the Buddh International Circuit.

There are FMSCI is already in discussion for the MotoGP event being held here in India, but there are inputs of the race being held in 2023 for “sure”.

The organisers are now looking for spots on the 2023 MotoGP calendar.

However, this will be confirmed once the necessary FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme) homologation is completed.

While this may not the first international two-wheeler event, it is the first MotoGP event for India.

The race may be held in winter 2023 or as per reports, in November 2023.

The Buddh International Circuit is the only FIA Grade 1 race track in the country.