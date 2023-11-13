Guwahati: Former South African fast bowler and current bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team Morne Morkel has resigned following Pakistan’s dismal show at the ICC 50-over World Cup 2023.

Pakistan lost their last ODI against England by 93 runs in Kolkata and the team is presently back in their country.

Morkel had joined the team on a six-month contract in June this year after finishing his assignment with IPL side Lucknow Super Giants. His first assignment with the Pakistan team was its tour of Sri Lanka for a two-Test series

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement issued on Monday said, “Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia.”

Pakistan’s team director Mickey Arthur told AFP that Morkel had enjoyed his brief stay in the job.

“Morne was only contracted until January 2024 but his work with other leagues does not allow any more time, unfortunately,” said Arthur.