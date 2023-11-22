Despite India’s heartbreaking loss in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final, Mohammed Shami emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience, etching his name in the annals of cricket history. With an impressive tally of 24 wickets from eight matches, including three remarkable fifers, Shami’s journey to the pinnacle of success is nothing short of extraordinary.

In a candid conversation during a promotional event for PUMA, Shami opened up about the struggles he faced during the 2015 World Cup. “Nobody knew the pain I was dealing with,” he confessed. A debilitating knee swelling threatened to derail his dreams, but Shami’s unwavering determination shone through. Faced with the choice between surgery or playing the tournament with injections, Shami chose the latter, prioritizing his national duty over personal comfort.

“When you play for the country, you forget everything,” Shami asserted, reflecting on the excruciating pain he endured during that period. Undergoing a knee operation after the tournament, Shami was met with a daunting challenge – regaining his mobility and reclaiming his position on the cricket field.

Shami’s comeback journey has been nothing short of inspirational. Not only did he surpass legendary bowlers to become India’s highest wicket-taker in the Cricket World Cup, but he also etched his name in history with his remarkable bowling figures of 7-57 in the semi-finals.

Sharing his unique approach to the game, Shami revealed his secret to maintaining peak performance. “I never go close to the wicket to check the pitch,” he explained. “You’ll only know how it behaves when you bowl on it. So why take the pressure? It’s best to keep it simple, stay relaxed, and perform better.”

With a humble demeanor, Shami shared his pre-match routine. “Better hai aap subah utho, mast fresh hojao, chaay peeyo, gaane suno [it’s better you wake up, get fresh, have tea, and listen to songs],” he added.

Shami’s resilience and unwavering commitment to his craft serve as an inspiration to aspiring cricketers and individuals facing adversity. His journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit of human perseverance.