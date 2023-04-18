Who does not love to play games? Everyone wants to win and people are always more interested in a lottery.

Well, One of the most popular lotteries is Kolkata Fatafat.

Kolkata Fatafat is a type of lottery game made in the style of Satta Matka. It is popular, especially among middle-class and lower-class people.

However, you can play this game only in Kolkata.

But all games have risks, and so does Kolkata Fatafat. It should be remembered that there is a lot of risk in this game. You have to play the game carefully.

What is the popularity of Kolkata Fatafat?

Kolkata fatafat is very popular among those who love to play the lottery and who love to play the lottery online. Many people love to test their luck.

If luck is with you, you too can win. If you are also interested in lotteries and fortune-telling then Kolkata Fatafat can be suitable for you.

This requires patience and awareness.

Kolkata FF result is declared eight times a day. From morning to night. You can check the result on the official website https://kolkataff.in/

Here are the list of today’s Kolkata Fatafat results:

Bazzi Timing Result Result 1st Bet 10:00 AM 2nd Bet 11:30 AM 3rd Bet 1:00 PM 4th Bet 2:30 PM 5th Bet 4:00 PM 6th Bet 5:30 PM 7th Bet 7:00 PM 8th Bet 8:30 PM

