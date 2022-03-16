In a shocking incident, the bus of Indian Premier League (IPL) team – Delhi Capital was allegedly vandalised by miscreants in Mumbai.

The Delhi Capitals team bus was vandalised when it was outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police has informed that a case has been registered under sections 143,147,149,427 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident.

Officials of the Colaba police station in Mumbai have detained five persons in connection with the incident.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena – Vahatuk Sena (MNS-VS) transport wing vice president Prashant Gandhi is among the five persons detained by the police.

MNS-VS president Sanjay Naik later said that the detained persons were protesting over hiring of buses from outside the state of Maharashtra for the IPL matches in Mumbai.

Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus allegedly attacked#IPL2022pic.twitter.com/hzmdb60yXm — Himalayan Guy (@RealHimalayaGuy) March 16, 2022