The 2023 edition of the ICC cricket world cup will commence on October 05.

The opening match of the ICC cricket world cup 2023 will be played between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The international cricket council (ICC) recently announced details of its broadcast arrangements for the men’s cricket world cup 2023.

The England vs New Zealand encounter is a re-match of the 2019 world cup final.

LIVE STREAMING ON OTT PLATFORMS

The ICC’s global broadcast partner Disney Star and its licensees will broadcast each of the 48 matches live on a global basis.

In India, cricket’s first-of-its-kind vertical feed coverage produced by ICC TV and supported by Disney Star, will provide fans with an easier and more intuitive mobile phone viewing experience of all 48 matches allowing users to consume content on-the-go.

Every match of the ICC men’s cricket world cup 2023 will be live streamed in India on digital platform Disney+Hotstar.

LIVE BROADCAST ON TELEVISION

In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch for fans as the host nation attempt to lift the trophy for the first time since 2011, when they co-hosted the competition alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In addition to the English world feed, Star Sports will also broadcast the tournament in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kanada.