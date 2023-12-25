Guwahati: India will be playing their first test match against the South African team on Tuesday at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Any test match starting after the day of Christmas is called the Boxing Day Test Match.

India played their first Boxing Day Test Match against Australia in 1985 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev which ended in a draw.

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma is back for the first time after the 50-over World Cup loss to Australia. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are also back in the Indian squad.

The Indian team has never won a test series against the South Africans on their soil and this will be a great opportunity for the Indians to conquer something significant after the World Cup final debacle.

India will play two test matches against the South Africans in this series with the first match starting on Tuesday and the second test match scheduled to take place from the 2nd of January 2024.

India will be without the service of Mohammed Shami in the series as he is nursing an injury that occurred during the World Cup 2023.

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma during the press conference on Monday said that it was really hard for him to overcome the loss at the World Cup finals but he is all geared up to make sure that India achieves the feat of beating South Africa in a test series for the first time this time.