The badminton association of India (BAI) has announced prize money for the players and support staff who were part of the India team that clinched the Thomas Cup on Sunday.

Indian men’s badminton team won their first-ever Thomas Cup title, beating 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in a heroic effort in the final of the prestigious team championship in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, announced that the association will give away prize money of Rs 1 crore for the players and Rs 20 lakhs for the support staff.

“It is a proud moment for every Indian,” said Assam CM and president of BAI Himanta Biswa Sarma after India clinched the Thomas Cup title for the first time.

“Congratulations team India on scripting history by winning Thomas Cup, first time in the 73-year-history of this prestigious badminton team tournament,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BAI president added: “To celebrate this momentous occasion, on behalf of a grateful nation, BAI is honoured to announce prize money of Rs 1 crore for our players and Rs 20 lakh for our support staff.”

“We look forward to several such national accomplishments in the coming months and years,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke to the members of the victorious India team.

“While I was speaking to the team members, the roar of Bharat Mata Ki Jai in the stadium gave me goose bumps. A proud moment for every Indian,” said Assam CM and president of BAI Himanta Biswa Sarma.