Guwahati: After getting humiliated within three days at Centurion, the Indian team will take on the South African team for the second and final test match at the Newlands, Cape Town in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

With such a dismal performance at the Centurion, all eyes will be on the Indian team if they can make a comeback in this test match but the road to success seems to be very hard to achieve.

Rohit Sharma and their men have the task cut out as the pitch will undoubtedly favour pace bowling and Indian batsmen need to show some discipline to counter the pace battery of the opposition.

Indian team would like to see a couple of changes with Ravindra Jadeja almost certain to swap with Ravichandran Ashwin.

In the pace attack, Prasidh Krishna who had a dismal debut is likely to be dropped and Mukesh Kumar is almost certain to earn his first test cap.

Shardul Thakur also had a forgettable test match but he is likely to retain his place and the Indian team doesn’t have a perfect replacement in place in the current situation.

India’s predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa predicted XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger.