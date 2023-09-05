GUWAHATI: The board of control for cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian team for the upcoming ICC world cup.

The 15-member Indian team was announced by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the ICC world cup 2023, to be hosted by India next month.

The month-long extravaganza will start on October 5 and end on November 19.

India’s 15-member squad for World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

India’s first game at this year’s World Cup coming against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

There are seven batters, four bowlers and four all-rounders in the ODI World Cup squad.

Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been named in India’s 15-man squad for ODI World Cup.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, who were part of the Asia Cup, have been left out from the world cup squad.