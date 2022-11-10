ADELAIDE: England has stormed into the final of the ICC T20 world cup 2022.

England defeated India by 10 wickets to in the second semi-final match of the ICC T20 world cup 2022.

England reached the target of 169 in just 16 overs.

With this, England will now face Pakistan in the final match of the ICC T20 world cup 2022.

It was a display of batting prowess by English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales in the semi-final match against India.

While, Hales scored 86 runs of just 47 balls, Buttler provided him with ample support at the other end with a 49–ball 80.

Indian bowlers were hit all round the park by the two English openers.

Earlier, Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) hit contrasting half centuries as India recovered from a wobbly start to post a decent 168 for six against England.

Put in to bat, India had a slow start and lost opener KL Rahul (5) early.

For England, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43.

The final of the ICC T20 world cup 2022 will be played at the Melbourne cricket ground (MCG) in Australia between Pakistan and England.