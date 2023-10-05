The ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup 2023 is all set to begin in India from Today, October 5 . A total of 10 teams will be competing for the World Cup 2023 trophy in the most awaited cricket tournament. Total 48 matches will be played from October 5 to November 19 across 10 grounds in India. The first match will be played between England and previous runner-up New Zealand in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India will open its campaign against Australia in Chennai three days later on Sunday, October 8.

Here is the schedule and the venues of matches of ICC Men’s World cup 2023.

England vs New Zealand October 5 Ahmedabad Pakistan vs Netherlands October 6 Hyderabad Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (D) October 7 Dharamsala South Africa vs Sri Lanka October 7 Delhi India vs Australia October 8 Chennai New Zealand vs Netherlands October 9 Hyderabad England vs Bangladesh (D) October 10 Dharamsala Pakistan vs Sri Lanka October 10 Hyderabad India vs Afghanistan October 11 Delhi Australia vs South Africa October 12 Lucknow New Zealand vs Bangladesh October 13 Chennai India vs Pakistan October 14 Ahmedabad England vs Afghanistan October 15 Delhi Australia vs Sri Lanka October 16 Lucknow South Africa vs Netherlands October 17 Dharamsala New Zealand vs Afghanistan October 18 Chennai India vs Bangladesh October 19 Pune Australia vs Pakistan October 20 Bengaluru Netherlands vs Sri Lanka (D) October 21 Lucknow

England vs South Africa October 21 Mumbai India vs New Zealand October 22 Dharamsala Pakistan vs Afghanistan October 23 Chennai South Africa vs Bangladesh October 24 Mumbai Australia vs Netherlands October 25 Delhi England vs Sri Lanka October 26 Bengaluru Pakistan vs South Africa October 27 Chennai Australia vs New Zealand (D) October 28 Dharamsala Netherlands vs Bangladesh October 28 Kolkata India vs England October 29 Lucknow Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka October 30 Pune Pakistan vs Bangladesh October 31 Kolkata New Zealand vs South Africa November 1 Pune India vs Sri Lanka November 2 Mumbai Netherlands vs Afghanistan November 3 Lucknow New Zealand vs Pakistan (D) November 4 Bengaluru England vs Australia November 4 Ahmedabad India vs South Africa November 5 Kolkata Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka November 6 Delhi Australia vs Afghanistan November 7 Mumbai England vs Netherlands November 8 Pune New Zealand vs Sri Lanka November 9 Bengaluru South Africa vs Afghanistan November 10 Ahmedabad Australia vs Bangladesh (D) November 11 Pune England vs Pakistan November 11 Kolkata India vs Netherlands November 12 Bengaluru Semifinal 1 November 15 Mumbai Semifinal 2 November 16 Kolkata Final November 19 Ahmedabad