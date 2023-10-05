The ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup 2023 is all set to begin in India from Today, October 5 . A total of 10 teams will be competing for the World Cup 2023 trophy in the most awaited cricket tournament. Total 48 matches will be played from October 5 to November 19 across 10 grounds in India. The first match will be played between England and previous runner-up New Zealand in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India will open its campaign against Australia in Chennai three days later on Sunday, October 8.

Here is the schedule and the venues of matches of ICC Men’s World cup 2023.

England vs New ZealandOctober 5Ahmedabad
Pakistan vs NetherlandsOctober 6Hyderabad
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (D)October 7Dharamsala
South Africa vs Sri LankaOctober 7Delhi
India vs AustraliaOctober 8Chennai
New Zealand vs NetherlandsOctober 9Hyderabad
England vs Bangladesh (D)October 10Dharamsala
Pakistan vs Sri LankaOctober 10Hyderabad
India vs AfghanistanOctober 11Delhi
Australia vs South AfricaOctober 12Lucknow
New Zealand vs BangladeshOctober 13Chennai
India vs PakistanOctober 14Ahmedabad
England vs AfghanistanOctober 15Delhi
Australia vs Sri LankaOctober 16Lucknow
South Africa vs NetherlandsOctober 17Dharamsala
New Zealand vs AfghanistanOctober 18Chennai
India vs BangladeshOctober 19Pune
Australia vs PakistanOctober 20Bengaluru
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka (D)October 21Lucknow
England vs South AfricaOctober 21Mumbai
India vs New ZealandOctober 22Dharamsala
Pakistan vs AfghanistanOctober 23Chennai
South Africa vs BangladeshOctober 24Mumbai
Australia vs NetherlandsOctober 25Delhi
England vs Sri LankaOctober 26Bengaluru
Pakistan vs South AfricaOctober 27Chennai
Australia vs New Zealand (D)October 28Dharamsala
Netherlands vs BangladeshOctober 28Kolkata
India vs EnglandOctober 29Lucknow
Afghanistan vs Sri LankaOctober 30Pune
Pakistan vs BangladeshOctober 31Kolkata
New Zealand vs South AfricaNovember 1Pune
India vs Sri LankaNovember 2Mumbai
Netherlands vs AfghanistanNovember 3Lucknow
New Zealand vs Pakistan (D)November 4Bengaluru
England vs AustraliaNovember 4Ahmedabad
India vs South AfricaNovember 5Kolkata
Bangladesh vs Sri LankaNovember 6Delhi
Australia vs AfghanistanNovember 7Mumbai
England vs NetherlandsNovember 8Pune
New Zealand vs Sri LankaNovember 9Bengaluru
South Africa vs AfghanistanNovember 10Ahmedabad
Australia vs Bangladesh (D)November 11Pune
England vs PakistanNovember 11Kolkata
India vs NetherlandsNovember 12Bengaluru
Semifinal 1November 15Mumbai
Semifinal 2November 16Kolkata
FinalNovember 19Ahmedabad

