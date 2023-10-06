MUMBAI: Opener Shubman Gill has been tested positive for dengue ahead of India’s opening game in the ICC men’s cricket world cup 2023.

In-form batsman Shubman Gill is likely to miss the India vs Australia match of the ICC men’s cricket world cup 2023 on Sunday (October 08).

Shubman Gill, India’s most prolific run-scorer in ODIs in recent times, is reportedly down with high fever and has tested positive for dengue.

“Shubman has had high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are being done. He will have tests on Friday and a call will be taken on his participation in opening game,” a BCCI source privy to team developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

A final call on Gill’s availability for the India vs Australia world cup match will be taken after another round of tests on Friday (October 06).

It may be mentioned here that physical recovery of dengue patients vary and it normally takes around 7-10 days to be up and match ready.

Gill is India’s top-scorer in ODIs in 2023, having scored 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of just above 105.

He has scored five centuries and five fifties this year, with the best of 208.