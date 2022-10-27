MUMBAI: The Indian women cricketers will get the same match fee as their male counterparts.

This historic decision was announced by the board of control for cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.

This move by the BCCI is being seen as the first step towards tackling gender discrimination.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the board is implementing a pay equity policy for its contracted women players.

“I am pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted BCCI women cricketers.”

He added: “The match fee for both men and women cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket.”

Informing about the pay scale Shah said that “the BCCI Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts”.

The India women crickets will get Rs 15 lakhs for Test matches, Rs 6 lakhs for ODIs and Rs 3 lakhs for T20Is.

“Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the apex council for their support,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah added.

Former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, who by far has been the strongest advocate of equal pay, welcomed the decision of the BCCI.

“This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India. The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India,” said Mithali Raj.