Guwahati: German football icon, Franz Beckenbauer, who is amongst the greatest football players of all time, has died at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer was captain of the West Germany team that won the World Cup in 1974 and he later led them to the title as a manager once again in 1990.

He is one of just three men to have won the World Cup as both player and manager.

Beckenbauer also had the privilege to have won the European Championship with West Germany in 1972.

Beckenbauer’s family confirmed the football icon had “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Sunday, a day before the news of his death was made public.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, surrounded by his family. We ask that we can be able to mourn in silence and not be disturbed by any questions,” read a statement from his family published by the German news agency DPA.

The German legend who is nicknamed Der Kaiser, or “The Emperor” had represented West Germany for a total of 104 times in a career spanning 12 years between 1965 and 1977.

Later on, he became the coach of the same side for six years between 1984 and 1990.

Beckenbauer was regarded as one of the greatest tactical minds in the game.

Apart from leading West Germany to the World Cup title in 1990, he also led Bayern to the Bundesliga title in 1993/94 and won the UEFA Cup with the club as manager in 1995/96.