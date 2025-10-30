Guwahati: He was around when he made his international debut – rubbing shoulders for India and then coaching him – it has been as long ride for Rahul Dravid vis-à-vis Rohit Sharma.

No winning the T20 World Cup was the perfect icing on the cake with Rohit as skipper and Dravid as coach.

But now both are gone – Dravid is no longer the head coach and Rohit has called it a day so as T20Is are concerned.

Yet Dravid is all praise for Rohit – as he says, “”From the time I came in, a lot of the discussion with Rohit around was around that we wanted to play a more aggressive brand of cricket”.

And he adds, “ And we tried, we started right from the beginning because we could see that that is the way the game was evolving, and Rohit deserves a lot of credit for it. To move the team in a particular direction. Play the game in a lot more aggressive and a lot more positive manner, and I’m glad that we have sort of kept going in that direction to the point where I think India’s kind of changing what T20 cricket is like. Our batting in T20Is is off the charts. Everyone’s looking at India and saying “We got to match this.”

Dravid said that the main credit for the change in approach should go to the players, who go out there in the middle and take those risks.

“It has to be driven by the players. Because they have got to do it. They have got to take the risks. You might be giving them a certain amount of security, but in the end, the hunger!