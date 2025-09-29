Guwahati: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is of the firm view that Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is in ‘personal possession’ of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, CNN-News18 has learned.

As per sources the trophy is not in the ACC headquarters in Dubai, and the BCCI, believing that the custody is illegal, is planning to raise the issue in Tuesday’s pre-planned meeting with the Council’s members.

The meeting in Dubai will begin at 2 pm local time (3:30 pm IST).

The meeting was supposed to witness discussions on matters regarding the ACC's Annual General Meeting, which was adjourned in Dhaka in July.

Sources add “that if the meeting goes ahead as planned, BCCI’s representatives will participate and formally ask for the trophy, which India won by beating Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, to be delivered to the Indian board.

If Naqvi doesn’t respond favorably, the Indian side has further action planned.