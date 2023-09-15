COLOMBO: Sri Lanka reached their 11th Asia Cup final after beating Pakistan in a Super 4s match of the tournament on Thursday (September 15).

In the thrilling encounter, Sri Lanka scored the winning runs of the last ball of the match.

A nail-biting finish saw Sri Lanka win the match by two wickets to proceed to the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Asalanka was the iceman for Sri Lanka as he got them over the line after Pakistan had mounted a comeback late on.

Pakistan came so close, but eventually, an overthrow run here and there, ended up costing them a lot in a game of fine margins.

Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) put up a 108-run stand to steer Pakistan to a commanding 252 for 7 after rain reduced the match to 42-overs a side contest.

However, Kusal Mendis (91) led a valiant batting display alongside Charith Asalanka (49 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) as Sri Lanka overhauled the target in 42 overs.

Sri Lanka will take on India in final on Sunday.