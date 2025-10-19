Guwahati: All upcoming Arunachal State Games will be held in tandem with the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) and the Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

This was decided during the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) held here on Saturday, the AOA informed in a release.

The AOA welcomed Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s announcement made during the fourth Arunachal States Games in April that the Games would be held annually instead of biennially.

The meeting also accepted “the administrative report for 2021-2025, presented by AOA secretary-general Bamang Tag, reports The Arunachal Times.

Also Read: Assam Rifles rescues two laborers kidnapped by NSCN-K group

The appointment of the statutory auditor for the next tenure (FY 2025-2029) and ratification of the Arunachal Olympic Athletes Commission Rules, 2025 were also approved during the AGM, it said.

John F Kharshiing, working president of the Meghalaya Olympic Association, represented the IOA as observer.

The state observers included SAA Director Gumnya Karbak and Sports Officer Nada Apa.

The AOA added that a post of vice president is vacant, and that the election for the position will be conducted within 30 days.