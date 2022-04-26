Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal is all set to tie the knot for a second time with long-time friend in Kolkata.

Arun Lal, who is serving as the head coach of the Bengal cricket team, will marry Bul Bul Saha, who is 28 years younger to him on May 2.

Arun Lal was previously married to Reena.

But the couple parted ways with mutual consent.

However, even after his divorce, the former Indian cricketer continues to live with his first wife who is currently ill.

Arun Lal reportedly took consent of his first wife to tie the knot with Bul Bul Saha.

Images of Arun Lal’s wedding invite has gone viral on the social media.

Bul Bul, who is 38-years-old, and reportedly works as a teacher.

Arun Lal had represented the Indian national men’s cricket team in 16 Test matches and 13 ODIs between 1982 and 1989.