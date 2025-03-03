Ajinkya Rahane appointed KKR captain for IPL 2025

Guwahati: Ajinkya Rahane, the former India captain, has been appointed as the captain of defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The announcement was made on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Rahane expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s an honour to lead KKR, one of the most successful franchises. We have an excellent and balanced squad, and I’m looking forward to working with everyone to defend our title.”

Venkatesh Iyer will serve as Rahane’s deputy for the 2025 season. KKR CEO Venky Mysore praised Rahane’s leadership qualities, saying, “We are delighted to have Rahane, who brings experience and maturity.

Venkatesh has been a key player for KKR and possesses great leadership skills. We are confident they will form a strong leadership duo as we begin our title defence.”The three-time IPL champions will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 22.

