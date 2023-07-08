The BCCI and the ICC announced the eagerly-anticipated schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup which features numerous high-voltage fixtures, slated to be held in India, commencing on October 5. This will be the 13th edition of the quadrennial ODI competition, wherein 10 teams will battle it out for the coveted trophy. England are the current holders of the title after a dramatic win in the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. With 12 editions held previously in the World Cup, players have created history in various aspects of the game and on that note, we take a look at the three such individual records that could likely be broken in the forthcoming ODI marquee event-

3. Mitchell Starc becoming the highest wicket-taker in the tournament

The Aussie speedster played a pivotal role in Australia’s success in the 2015 World Cup, leading the bowling attack. In eight outings, the fierce pacer nabbed 22 scalps at an economy of 3.50, becoming the joint-leading wicket-taker in the event, along with New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

In addition to this, he relished a terrific 2019 campaign wherein he got 27 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 5.43. In the process, he yet again concluded the World Cup campaign as the leading wicket-taker.

Assuming he maintains his purple patch in the marquee ODI event, Starc has the potential to surpass Aussie great Glenn McGrath, who has the most number of wickets taken in the tournament. McGrath holds the top-spot with 71 scalps in 39 matches whereas Starc currently has 49 wickets in mere 18 appearances.

2. Glenn Maxwell becoming the Australian player with the most maximums

Known for his ability to smash big runs with ease, Glenn Maxwell could surpass former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting to become the Australian player with the most maximums. While Ponting concluded his career with 31 sixes in 46 World Cup matches, Maxwell has 21 maximums in 18 matches thus far. He will be gunning to push through and score the maximums so as to eclipse Ponting’s long-standing record.

1. Rohit Sharma slamming the most centuries One of the records which could garner massive headlines in the Cricket News is Rohit Sharma eclipsing legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to register the most centuries in the World Cup. At present, Rohit and Sachin jointly hold the record for most centuries with six tons scored thus far. While Tendulkar attained the impressive feat, having played 45 matches, Rohit got six tons in mere 17 appearances. A ton in the forthcoming event could see him shatter the monumental record held by Sachin.