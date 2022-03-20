Around 200 people sustained injuries with at least five in critical condition, after a sitting gallery collapsed during a football match.

The incident has been reported from Poongode at Malappuram in Kerala.

The temporary sitting gallery set up at the LP school ground at Poongode in Kerala’s Malappuram collapsed during a match of the All-India Sevens Football Tournament.

The injured people are being treated at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

The gallery is believed to have collapsed as it was accommodating more people than its capacity.

Nearly 3000 people were cramped up in the collapsed gallery.

The sitting gallery collapsed just before the match started.

The incident occurred at 9pm on Saturday during the final match of the event between United FC Nellikuthu and Royal Travels FC Kozhikode.

#WATCH Temporary gallery collapsed during a football match in Poongod at Malappuram yesterday; Police say around 200 people suffered injuries including five with serious injuries#Kerala pic.twitter.com/MPlTMPFqxV — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022