WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature on its Android version that will enable users to save contact details within the app. The new feature was spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and is expected to roll out in the stable build in the future.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, users will be able to access a new UI when they tap on the “New Contact” option. The UI is similar to the one seen in Google’s Contacts app, and it allows users to add details such as birthdays, email addresses, and more.

Once the details are input, users can save the contact either on their device locally or on their Google account linked to the device. This feature eliminates the need to switch to the Contacts app when saving a new contact.

The feature is currently being tested on beta versions of WhatsApp for Android, including 2.23.8.2, 2.23.8.4, 2.23.8.5, and 2.23.8.6. The iOS version of the feature is already available, while the Android version is expected to be rolled out soon.

In addition, WhatsApp for Android is testing a new navigation bar UI that is similar to the one on the iOS version. The navigation bar will be located at the bottom of the screen, unlike the current version that has it on the top.

The new feature and UI update are part of WhatsApp’s efforts to enhance user experience and make the app more user-friendly.