Guwahati: Third-party call recording applications on the Play Store have finally been banned from Wednesday as Google’s policy changed to enhance the security and privacy of its users.

Although while this report was filed, the applications for call recording were still found to be listed on the Play Store. However, it has been expected that by midnight the apps will be removed.

The policy would remove all third party apps but the built-in call recorders of the phones will not be affected.

Most Android smartphones nowadays are loaded with a built-in call recording. The recording can be operated both manually and automatically depending on the preferences of the users. which can be turned on while answering the call or activated from the device setting.

Google decided to enhance user privacy and security and so the policy was rolled in.

This policy change will only impact third-party apps on the Google Play Store that enable call recording.

It may be mentioned that the top smartphone brands in India are Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, OnePlus and OPPO.

All these brands offer in-built native call recording features on their devices.

Google announced the decision on April 6 2022 and gave a grace period of over 30 days to the app developers to comply with the new rules.