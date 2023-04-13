Nvidia, one of the top graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturers has announced that it has enhanced its mid-range gaming chip with more artificial intelligence (AI) features to improve graphics with the RTX 4070.

The new RTX 4070 chip, priced at $599 (Rs 48,900), will feature Nvidia’s newest AI technology, making it the cheapest available chip to do so.

The chip will replace the RTX 3060, which is currently the fourth most popular gaming chip on the market.

Although Nvidia has been relying on data centre chips for training AI systems like ChatGPT for revenue growth, gaming chips still contribute a significant portion of its revenue, accounting for about a third of the company’s $26.9 billion revenue in fiscal 2023.

However, gaming revenue has declined by 27% due to the overall PC market slowdown.

Nvidia’s chips enable PC video games to render high-resolution images more quickly, making games look more realistic.

Instead of precisely calculating the value of each pixel on a screen, the latest Nvidia gaming chips use AI to predict seven out of every eight pixels, including generating entire frames.

This technique allows for a more dynamic gaming experience with user input.

Justin Walker, senior director of Nvidia’s GeForce products, emphasized the importance of understanding motion between frames in dynamic games.