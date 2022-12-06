Once upon a time, Indians were obsessed with mobile phones and a majority were only into Nokia devices.

However, with time and technology changes, people shifted to other brands.

But now, Nokia has finally made a comeback with a dozen of new devices.

The latest by Nokia is the T10 tab which is said to be one of the most affordable options in the current market.

Also Read: Assam: Task force to deal with man-elephant conflict at Indo-Bhutan border formed

The Nokia T10 comes with an 8-inch display and HD resolution (800 x 1280).

It has a Unisoc T606 processor with 3GB or 4GB RAM+ 32GB or 64GB storage options.

For the camera, the tablet is loaded with an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

The tab is powered by Android 12 with a 5250 mAh battery as well as 10W charging.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 might have better battery life that iPhone 14

The options on the device are WiFi or WiFi+ LTE. Its storage can also be upgraded up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The price starts at Rs 11,799 for WiFi only and Rs 12,799 for WiFi + 4G (32GB option while it would cost you Rs 13,999 for WiFi+4G at 64GB option.