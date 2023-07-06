Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has launched a new app by the name Threads, which is aimed at locking horns with Twitter.

According to Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, ten million users signed up for the newly-launched Threads app in its first seven hours.

Experts believe that Meta’s Threads app may attract Twitter users, who have been unhappy with recent changes to the platform.

The Threads app allows users to post up to 500 characters, and has many features that are similar to Twitter.

Threads is now available for download in over 100 countries including India.

However, the app is not available yet in the European Union (EU) because of regulatory concerns.

Meta has called the new app an “initial version”, with plans of including extra features in the near future.

“Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text,” Meta said.

On Threads, posts can be shared to Instagram and vice versa and can include links, photos, and videos of up to five minutes in length.