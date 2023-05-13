Lava is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Lava Agni 2 5G in India on May 16, according to an announcement by the company.

The smartphone has been teased to come with a curved display and is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a rebranded version of the Dimensity 1080 chipset.

It will be the successor to the Lava Agni 5G, which was launched in November 2021. The phone is expected to be available exclusively on Amazon.

The Lava Agni 2 5G is said to feature a large rear camera module that has been partially seen in promotional images and was previously tipped in leaks.

It is likely to come equipped with four cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, housed within a circular module located at the top of the back panel.

The front camera is expected to have a 16-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone is also reported to have a 6.5-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired charging support and a USB Type-C charging port.

The phone is said to come in a shiny blue-green shade and will be available in a second colour option.

The Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and is rumoured to be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

It is speculated to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.

The Lava Agni 5G, which was launched last year, is available in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 19,999.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and a quad rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor.