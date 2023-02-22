The Indian brand, Lava has recently launched Yuva 2 Pro, a new budget smartphone in the country.

The smartphone comes at a price of Rs 7999 and is now available at retail stores of Lava and in the e-commerce websites of the country.

The smartphone offers 64GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM and has 3GB virtual Memory

It also comes with 6.5-inch HD+ Notch display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset.

The company also revealed that the newly launched phone will be upgraded to Android 13 and provide two years of security updates.

It must be noted that the Lava Yuva 2 Pro come pre-loaded with a free subscription to Doubtnut’s course material for students in classes 9th to 12th.

The phone is available in three colour options, including — Glass White, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green.

Moreover, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera system along with a 13-megapixel primary camera. It offers a 50005000mAh battery with support for a Type-C charging port.

The Indian smartphone brand has also announced offering a ‘free service at home’ to customers. The customers can avail the ‘free service at home’ service within the phone’s warranty period.