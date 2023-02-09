Smartphones have changed the way of communication in the tech savvy 21st century and has literally made the world a global village.

With loads of beneficial features in various forms, smartphones have come to be so constantly used for different purposes in life that soon it becomes a source of an addiction too.

Hyderabad based neurologist Dr. Sudhir Kumar had recently took to Twitter to narrate how a 30-year-old lady patient became a victim of smartphone addiction and suffered from Smartphone Vision Syndrome.

The doctor revealed how routine behaviour of looking at her smartphone at night in a dark room resulted in her having severe vision impairment

According to Dr. Kumar, Manju had severe disabling vision symptoms for one and half years which included seeing floaters, bright flashes of light, dark zig zag lines and at times inability to see or focus on object.

“There were moments when she could not see anything for several seconds. This occurred mostly at night when she got up to use the restroom. She was evaluated by an eye specialist, and a detailed evaluation was found to be normal. She was referred to rule out neurological causes,” he wrote.

“I reviewed the history. Symptoms began after she quit her job as a beautician to care for her special needs child. She picked up a new habit of browsing through her smartphone for several hours daily, including two hours at night with the lights switched off,” he added.

After reviewing the diagnosis, Dr. Kumar came to know that was she suffering from smartphone vision syndrome (SVS).

The woman was not prescribed any medicines by the doctor even though was quite anxious about it fearing that something sinister might occur with her brain nerves

“I counseled her about the possible cause for her vision impairment and suggested her to minimize the use of smartphone. She said- ‘instead of minimizing, I will stop looking at smartphone screen, unless absolutely necessary. In any case, my phone use is recreational’,” wrote Dr. Kumar.

Manju appeared absolutely fine when he reviewed her after a month and even her vision impairment of eighteen months was gone.

Moreover, her eyesight became normal and she did not see any floaters or flashes of light and her momentary loss of vision at night also stopped.

Dr. Kumar, who claimed that his ‘suspicion was proved right,’ even advised how we can get rid of the habit of being too addicted to our smartphones.

“Take home message: Avoid looking at screens of digital devices for long, as it can cause severe and disabling vision-related problems,” he said.

“Take 20-second break, every 20 min, to look at something 20 feet away, while using a digital screen (20-20-20 rule), ” he added.

