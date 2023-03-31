Lava is all set to bring in the Lava Blaze 2 in India with its renders going viral on social media platforms.

The smartphone for the Indian manufacturer is expected to be launched in April this year and some of the expected specifications have gone viral.

As per some reports and tech tipsters, the phone may be priced below the Rs 10,000 mark but that cannot be confirmed before the official announcement.

The phone according to reports may come in a single configuration of 6GB of RAM with 5GB virtual RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The colour options may be limited to Glass Orange, Glass Black, and Glass Blue.

In terms of the display, it is expected to be out with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

An Unisoc T616 SoC will power the smartphone with stock Android 12. The rear camera setup would include a 13-megapixel and an AI-supported lens.

For selfies, the phone will have an 8-megapixel front camera.

A 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support will also be on offer.