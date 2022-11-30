The Indian market in the coming days will witness a series of new launches which would include both base and premium phones.

However, a few phones have got people locked in their eyes. Here is the list of some of the most awaited smartphones for Indian consumers:

Infinix Hot 20

The Infinix Hot 20 scheduled for launch on December 1 will be 5G enabled. The phone is expected to be one of the cheapest 5 G-enabled phones in the Indian market with a price tag of just Rs 12,000. The phone will also have a pro model

OnePlus 11 series

One major lineup of flagship devices is from OnePlus. The OnePlus 11 series will first be launched in China and then in other parts of the world including India. Not much has been disclosed but the phone surely is expected to shake the phone market as it is one of the most popular brands.

OnePlus Nord 3

The Nord 3 from OnePlus is expected to be another blast and it may come with 150W fast charging support as well as a 120Hz AMOLED display. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset is rumoured to be the powerhouse of the device.

Moto X40

Last but not least… The Moto X40 is only being seen in teasers but the phone like any other device is too expected to make a grand entry into India.