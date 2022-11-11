Google is reportedly gearing up for the launch of its Pixel 8 series at the earliest.

Google Pixel 8 is likely to feature Tensor G3 chipset.

It is also reported to come with 12 GB RAM.

Google is expected to launch two phones under the Pixel 8 series.

The two Google Pixel 8 series phones are: Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 series is not expected to feature foldable design.

The Pro model is likely to feature a display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels.

The Pixel 8 is expected to offer a standard 2268 x 1080 resolution.