After months, now Asus is finally ready to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 7, on April 13.

Prior to the launch, the key specifications of the upcoming phone were reportedly leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar, along with its expected price range in India.

According to the leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 7 is likely to be priced between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000.

The phone is expected to come with a 6.78″ full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series flagship SoC.

The phone is rumoured to come in two RAM and storage variants – 12GB/16GB RAM and 256/512GB storage.

It is also expected to run Android 13 out of the box.

The camera specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 7 have also been leaked.

The phone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel camera.

For selfies and video calls, the phone is tipped to offer a 32-megapixel camera.

Other leaked specifications include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is the successor to the ROG Phone 6 that was launched in India in July last year.

The previous model was priced at Rs. 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Gaming enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike will be eagerly waiting for the official launch to see how the Asus ROG Phone 7 stacks up against its competitors in the gaming smartphone market.