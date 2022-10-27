iPhone users are eagerly waiting for the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series.

The new Apple iPhone 15 series will be USB-C type port enabled.

According to the law passed by European Union (EU) earlier in the year, the new Apple iPhone 15 will switch from lightning cable to USB-C type.

The new Apple iPhone 15 series will consist of four models.

Two of the four models of the new Apple iPhone 15 series will be Pro models.

The Pro models of the new Apple iPhone 15 series will consist of Apple’s latest processors.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer a Telephoto lens with periscope functionality, providing optical zoom of up to 10x or even higher.

Users can expect A17 Bionic chip in the pro models, and the standard iPhone will come with A16 chips.

Pro models will not only have an A17 Bionic chip but also increased RAM of 8GB.

The standard iPhone 15 will come with 6GB of RAM.

Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in September 2023.